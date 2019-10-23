LETTER: Baffling paradox

My thanks to Gabriel Crouse of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) for his serious reply to my query as to why the institute retains “race” in its title (The Paradoxes of Race, October 22).

There is, he accepts, a paradox with “nonracialists attending to race”. Indeed. As a result, their title seems more baffling than ever.

On the IRR website, under “what we stand for”, the institute states: “There are millions of people who believe it is time to move away from race to actual socioeconomic disadvantage.” That was my point: in its opposition to the use of race as a marker, perhaps it is time for the institute, in its own words, “to move away from race” — and change its contradictory title.

To explain such apparent inconsistency, Crouse admits that his flu doctor analogy “might seem confusing”. It is. His distinction between diagnosis and cure sounds curiously like a homeopathic solution, which is to treat like with like. In other words, use race to cure our obsession with race?

I can see that a name closer to the IRR’s declared remit — say, the Institute of Socioeconomic Disadvantage, lacks a certain zing. Given its notable history, I suspect the IRR regards its 90-year-old title as a “brand”. But titles should surely state where an organisation now stands rather than play on subtle paradoxes.

Bryan Rostron

Cape Town