Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Baffling paradox

Names should surely state where an organisation stands rather than play on subtle paradoxes

23 October 2019 - 14:51
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED

My thanks to Gabriel Crouse of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) for his serious reply to my query as to why the institute retains “race” in its title (The Paradoxes of Race, October 22).

There is, he accepts, a paradox with “nonracialists attending to race”. Indeed. As a result, their title seems more baffling than ever.

On the IRR website, under “what we stand for”, the institute states: “There are millions of people who believe it is time to move away from race to actual socioeconomic disadvantage.” That was my point: in its opposition to the use of race as a marker, perhaps it is time for the institute, in its own words, “to move away from race” — and change its contradictory title.

To explain such apparent inconsistency, Crouse admits that his flu doctor analogy “might seem confusing”. It is. His distinction between diagnosis and cure sounds curiously like a homeopathic solution, which is to treat like with like. In other words, use race to cure our obsession with race?

I can see that a name closer to the IRR’s declared remit — say, the Institute of Socioeconomic Disadvantage, lacks a certain zing. Given its notable history, I suspect the IRR regards its 90-year-old title as a “brand”. But titles should surely state where an organisation now stands rather than play on subtle paradoxes.

Bryan Rostron
Cape Town

TOM EATON: Stop messing up the DA with talk of racism

FREE TO READ | Douglas Gibson’s self-pitying whine wasn’t the daftest thing coming out of the party this week
Opinion
7 hours ago

EBRAHIM HARVEY: If Mmusi Maimane quits, the DA will suffer

The DA leader’s stepping down or being removed by the party will be incomparably more detrimental to the DA’s future than Helen Zille’s victory
Opinion
2 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Is the IRR becoming a lobby group for a faction in the DA?

Despite public fights, the institute is as worried about donors as it is the DA
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mayor with a thousand ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Southern African countries, excluding SA, succeed ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Stop messing up the DA with talk of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: No, Mbete did not embarrass herself
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: More power, less politics
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.