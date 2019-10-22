Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not so good at his job

22 October 2019 - 15:32
Herman Mashaba. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The DA has made many mistakes, not least appointing Herman Mashaba. He was parachuted in to be Johannesburg mayor. But just because he was a benefactor of the party and a high-profile businessman does not automatically qualify him as a good administrator.

In fact, Mashaba has proven to be not particularly good at his job, nor a reliable party member. His resignation is good thing for the DA, particularly as judging by his resignation speech he does not share the values of the party he supposedly represents and is much closer and prefers working with the puerile racists in the EFF.

There are clearly skeletons in his mayoral closet, which I have no doubt will still come out and haunt the DA. Once again party leader Mmusi Maimane has shown poor judgment by hailing as hero a man who trashed the DA and all he stands for.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

