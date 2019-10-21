Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Present too ghastly to contemplate

After a promising start, the ANC has failed its citizens

21 October 2019 - 16:51
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS

The ANC government’s hopeless inability to cope with SA’s deteriorating financial and socioeconomic circumstances makes John Vorster’s prediction more than 40 years ago of a future “too ghastly to contemplate” more relevant now than it was then.

Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk and others rescued our country from Vorster’s ghastly future and forged a partnership that provided a platform for all South Africans, particularly the poor and disenfranchised, to potentially improve their wellbeing. Not only was the Mandela-led government of national unity essential to foster a spirit of “ubuntu” among all citizens, it was critical to harness the wisdom, experience and expertise from all sections of society and tackle the daunting task of successfully governing the new SA.

Sadly, revenge, prejudice, corruption, personal ambition, factionalism, greed and racism got in the way of that honourable attempt to rebuild our nation, and we are now again in a state of frightening political and socioeconomic decline.

The world stood in awe at what we achieved 25 years ago, and they will again if we realign our politics and allow a new political centre to form an ethical and competent government of national unity, comprising of and advised by our country’s best human capital. One that places the country and wellbeing of its citizens above party and personal political ambitions.

We are at the edge of another precipice and need renewed leadership to pull us back from it. If this means the ANC, DA and others must split and regroup, so be it. The sooner the better.

David Gant
Kenilworth

PETER BRUCE: The Guptas’ lives will unquestionably change for the worse

Yes, they are still rich — but being designated global pariahs overnight will not be pleasant for the brothers Gupta
Opinion
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: President’s councils are good for reform, but entrenched interests will be hard to displace

No matter how sensible his advisers, Cyril Ramaphosa will struggle to oust politically connected rentiers
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: The spectacularly thick state of our mad government

The ANC’s default is cock-up but heaven forfend we should try anything different
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC, EFF and DA are equally at sea while SA sinks

From Cyril Ramaphosa’s pleas for more patience and Julius Malema’s mocking of Helen Zille’s debate invite, to the DA’s petulant response to critique, ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ANC’s denial of xenophobia is irresponsible and prevents solutions from being found

The governing party has apparently learnt very little from the 2008 attacks
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Red lights are flashing as signs point to the ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: If the US can’t stop Trump, no ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Cheering on the regulator
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GAVIN RICH: Boks nerves and defensive system ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
What’s wrong with the new energy blueprint
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.