LETTER: Present too ghastly to contemplate

The ANC government’s hopeless inability to cope with SA’s deteriorating financial and socioeconomic circumstances makes John Vorster’s prediction more than 40 years ago of a future “too ghastly to contemplate” more relevant now than it was then.

Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk and others rescued our country from Vorster’s ghastly future and forged a partnership that provided a platform for all South Africans, particularly the poor and disenfranchised, to potentially improve their wellbeing. Not only was the Mandela-led government of national unity essential to foster a spirit of “ubuntu” among all citizens, it was critical to harness the wisdom, experience and expertise from all sections of society and tackle the daunting task of successfully governing the new SA.

Sadly, revenge, prejudice, corruption, personal ambition, factionalism, greed and racism got in the way of that honourable attempt to rebuild our nation, and we are now again in a state of frightening political and socioeconomic decline.

The world stood in awe at what we achieved 25 years ago, and they will again if we realign our politics and allow a new political centre to form an ethical and competent government of national unity, comprising of and advised by our country’s best human capital. One that places the country and wellbeing of its citizens above party and personal political ambitions.

We are at the edge of another precipice and need renewed leadership to pull us back from it. If this means the ANC, DA and others must split and regroup, so be it. The sooner the better.

David Gant

Kenilworth