LETTER: What new monster might rise from Syria?

History is harsh on those who choose to ignore it. US President Donald Trump is playing Russian roulette with innocent lives. It is all a game to him.

Twitter is Trump’s world. As the Turkish forces invaded the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to launch their military operations against Kurdish Democratic Forces, triggering a new wave of the refugee crisis, Trump asks: “What does this conflict have to do with the US?” Where do I start?

I wish he had spoken to the godfather of American foreign policy, Henry Kissinger. In his tome on foreign policy, Diplomacy, Kissinger wrote: “What is new about the emerging world order is that, for the first time, the US can neither withdraw from the world nor dominate it.” Pity Trump does not read.

History has taught America that trying to withdraw from or dominate the world ends in tears. Remember Afghanistan. The CIA supported anti-Soviet jihad spearheaded by Islamic fundamentalist mujahideen such as Saudi businessman Osama bin Laden, which led to the birth of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. In his book The War on Truth: 9/11, Disinformation and the Anatomy of Terrorism, Nafeez Mosaddeq Ahmed says: “With US knowledge Bin Laden created Al-Qaeda.”

The mistakes in Afghanistan were repeated in Iraq and Syria. Only a fool would ignore the destruction sowed by Islamic State from Mosul to Paris. Who knows what new monster will rise from Trump’s folly in Syria? Who will trust the US again if its word is cheaper than a Zimbabwe dollar?

Trump still thinks the world is a reality TV show. In The Apprentice no-one dies, but his spur-of-the moment decision to pull US troops out of Syria left many children homeless and orphans. He cannot undo the damage.

As Martin Luther King said: “An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail