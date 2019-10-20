LETTER: Social progress index can guide the state to do more

President Cyril Ramaphosa made several key commitments to promote SA’s economic growth as a matter of urgency when he spoke at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London. These included measures to attract investment, generate jobs and invest in economic infrastructure.

But the government’s efforts cannot be limited to short-term growth-enhancing reforms alone. At the same time, it must drive and support the necessary structural reform that will deliver sustainable, inclusive growth in the long term. Citizens are increasingly concerned with broader environmental and social outcomes as well as economic growth, seeking the social progress that will make a real difference in their daily lives.

The social progress index (SPI) can help decision makers get an accurate picture of how SA is doing across economic, social and environmental factors. The 2019 SA SPI measures progress on a range of social and environmental factors such as nutrition and basic medical care, access to shelter and sanitation, personal freedom and safety, and inclusiveness. It provides a valuable measurement tool for leaders and change managers in business, government and civil society on how to guide policy and programmes such as the national development plan (NDP).

This applies to the private sector, too. The public has become increasingly critical of a purely profit-driven approach and is demanding that business has a positive impact on society beyond just their bottom line.

The SPI can help businesses respond to the president’s call for investment, and partner with the government to drive social progress. It is only through genuinely inclusive growth that delivers benefits to all members of society that SA can rise again and reach its fullest potential.

Adam Craker

CEO, IQbusiness