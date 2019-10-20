Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Social progress index can guide the state to do more

20 October 2019 - 17:45
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa made several key commitments to promote SA’s economic growth as a matter of urgency when he spoke at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London. These included measures to attract investment, generate jobs and invest in economic infrastructure.

But the government’s efforts cannot be limited to short-term growth-enhancing reforms alone. At the same time, it must drive and support the necessary structural reform that will deliver sustainable, inclusive growth in the long term. Citizens are increasingly concerned with broader environmental and social outcomes as well as economic growth, seeking the social progress that will make a real difference in their daily lives.

The social progress index (SPI) can help decision makers get an accurate picture of how SA is doing across economic, social and environmental factors. The 2019 SA SPI measures progress on a range of social and environmental factors such as nutrition and basic medical care, access to shelter and sanitation, personal freedom and safety, and inclusiveness. It provides a valuable measurement tool for leaders and change managers in business, government and civil society on how to guide policy and programmes such as the national development plan (NDP).

This applies to the private sector, too. The public has become increasingly critical of a purely profit-driven approach and is demanding that business has a positive impact on society beyond just their bottom line.

The SPI can help businesses respond to the president’s call for investment, and partner with the government to drive social progress. It is only through genuinely inclusive growth that delivers benefits to all members of society that SA can rise again and reach its fullest potential.

Adam Craker
CEO, IQbusiness

LETTER: State enterprises need well-paid, competent managers

Where would SAA be under Whitey Basson?
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Eskom solutions

Fixing the power utility in a sustainable manner is in everyone’s best interests
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Back seat for Dudu Myeni

Myeni should have been given a backseat in the economy section of the airline she destroyed
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Deals under pressure

Financial acquirers are even more prudent and risk averse now
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
What Jacob Zuma meant and why he was right about ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
HILARY JOFFE: How Eskom keeps SA in the dark, ...
Opinion
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A train to nowhere driven ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dwindling support and no tears ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

We need to talk about the economy’s failures, starting with GEAR

Opinion

WATCH: How load-shedding affects the economy

Opinion

What’s wrong with the new energy blueprint

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.