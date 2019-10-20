Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mmusi Maimane is best bet for DA

20 October 2019 - 18:43
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and newly elected federal council chair Helen Zille. Picture: THULANI MBELE
With so many prominent whites ready to knife Mmusi Maimane perhaps an ordinary white supporter may be allowed to defend him non-violently. What has he been doing so wrongly?

The money the DA has received has been used mainly to fight the expensive court cases to expose corruption. Maimane leads the only party genuinely still committed to nonracialism (show me the new, young, white ANC members, or any young members for that matter, who are advocating inclusivism). The minorities in SA continue to be a fractious mob, but they don’t often resort to public violence.

Maimane is moving the DA and many other South Africans (however painfully) from liberalism or Marxist-socialism to social democracy (exposing both the fundamentalist free marketeers at the SA Institute of Race Relations and the communists parasiting the ANC.

He has reminded us that the past cannot be whitewashed. (In the US there are probably as many African Americans in prison today as there were slaves in the 1860s). And he is not so personally consumed by ambition as to require that he lead the new party, which surely must bring together all democrats to replace the ANC.

Who is the person in the DA who clearly merits to replace Maimane now? I cannot see that individual today.

Paul Goller
Ekurhuleni

