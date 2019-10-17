LETTER: State enterprises need well-paid, competent managers

There is plenty of evidence available about the problem of bloated executive salaries. Khaya Tyatya points to the problem but offers no solution (“End SA’s corporate greed”, October 16).

Culling the tall trees in our economy is socialist orthodoxy, which has failed wherever it has been tried in the world. Well-worn examples need not be repeated here. Rather, let us ask ourselves whether SAA would have been in a better place under the direction of Whitey Basson, even at a high salary. Or Eskom under Mick Davis. Or any state-owned enterprise under competent managers who are local and available and, even better, well-intentioned about a healthy transformation.

Of course, they would have to be well paid. But in a healthy economy with more able applicants for jobs and a management apprentice next to every boss, it would not take long for competition to cut packages. We need policy measures to draw in competence. We need competence and success to spread virally lest the opposite take root just as virally.

Barry Hay, Parktown North

