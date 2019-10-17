Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Change IRR name

The Institute of Race Relations should rethink its name which seems contradictory nowadays

17 October 2019 - 15:51
SA Institute of Race Relations CEO Frans Cronje. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Perhaps the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) could clarify a mystery about its title? Its CEO, Frans Cronje, a prolific letter writer, regularly decries the use of race as an indicator in measures such as BEE legislation, especially if any hint of something similar emerges from factions within the DA.

At the height of apartheid, the institute was a beacon of vital research, most of which naturally, rightly, concerned race. But why hang on to “race” in its title when the mention of race in policy discussions has Cronje and company reaching for the smelling salts?

The institute has a long and distinguished history. But nowadays having “race” in its title seems contradictory and perhaps self-defeating.

Bryan Rostron
Cape Town

