Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power issues

Simple solutions can beat the disruptive problems of load shedding

16 October 2019 - 14:42
Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The load-shedding issue is ludicrous, given that many of Eskom’s former staff are now their subcontractors.

Nonguaranteed accounts should operate on prepaid systems only. Where power is being stolen from the main lines, that line should be temporarily shut down for longer and longer periods. Time for accountability.

Allow willing owners to generate power that can feed back into the grid. Solar panels only operate in sunlight, yet this seems to be when the shortfall is.

The government should give guarantees of land ownership to enable more customers to invest and generate their own power.

Syd You
Via e-mail

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.