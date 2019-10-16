LETTER: Power issues

The load-shedding issue is ludicrous, given that many of Eskom’s former staff are now their subcontractors.

Nonguaranteed accounts should operate on prepaid systems only. Where power is being stolen from the main lines, that line should be temporarily shut down for longer and longer periods. Time for accountability.

Allow willing owners to generate power that can feed back into the grid. Solar panels only operate in sunlight, yet this seems to be when the shortfall is.

The government should give guarantees of land ownership to enable more customers to invest and generate their own power.

Syd You

Via e-mail