LETTER: Michel Pireu’s epiphany

Week in and week out Michel Pireu bombards Business Day readers with all manner of investment strategies gleaned mainly from investment professionals advertising their particular alleged skill.

It was, however, only this week that he found the holy grail: “trading is a game of chance” (Realising Trading is a Game of Chance Can Strengthen One’s Abilities, October 15).

Really! Too much information is unhelpful, he says, to which he could add; as is too much advice, especially if you are paying for it, hence the growth of exchange traded funds.

But old habits die hard, so even in this article he has Michael Steinhardt of Steinhardt Partners (who?) sagely intoning that “being truthful about your own mistakes leads to rapid improvements”.

No, it doesn’t. Your mistake wasn’t a mistake (as in judgment), it was a guess (as in gambling), and knowing you lost won’t increase the chance of your next guess being any more successful.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number