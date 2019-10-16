LETTER: Donald Trump ditches allies

By withdrawing US troops from Syria, US President Donald Trump has given the Turks carte blanche to go on a killing spree and start eliminating Kurdish allies, who fought side by side for years with US troops to try to eliminate the scourge of Islamic State.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear that he intends to eliminate all of the Kurdish people, as he considers them terrorists.

So the Turks are going to be doing again what they did 100 years ago with the genocide of more than 1-million Armenians and the slaughter of 200,000 to 300,000 Greeks from Asia Minor. Just over 40 years ago they did it again in Cyprus, killing thousands of Cypriots and occupying half the island.

Trump’s despicable, back-stabbing behaviour in abandoning his allies is reprehensible. It will destabilise the whole region and we may see a resurgence of Islamic State.

Trump has a propensity to develop friendships and cosy up to the world’s worst dictators, including Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and Mohammad bin Salman. His actions would have made Adolf Hitler proud.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.