LETTER: Donald Trump ditches allies

16 October 2019 - 13:58
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
By withdrawing US troops from Syria, US President Donald Trump has given the Turks carte blanche to go on a killing spree and start eliminating Kurdish allies, who fought side by side for years with US troops to try to eliminate the scourge of Islamic State.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear that he intends to eliminate all of the Kurdish people, as he considers them terrorists.

So the Turks are going to be doing again what they did 100 years ago with the genocide of more than 1-million Armenians and the slaughter of 200,000 to 300,000 Greeks from Asia Minor. Just over 40 years ago they did it again in Cyprus, killing thousands of Cypriots and occupying half the island.

Trump’s despicable, back-stabbing behaviour in abandoning his allies is reprehensible. It will destabilise the whole region and we may see a resurgence of Islamic State.

Trump has a propensity to develop friendships and cosy up to the world’s worst dictators, including Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and Mohammad bin Salman. His actions would have made Adolf Hitler proud.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

US House to question diplomat experienced in Ukraine for Trump impeachment inquiry

George Kent will speak behind closed doors, while the former US ambassador to Ukraine has already given scathing testimony about the Trump ...
World
1 day ago

US slaps sanctions on Turkey over Syria

Trump administration calls for immediate ceasefire in military offensive
World
1 day ago

Lira actually improves as US sanctions on Turkey achieve little

The Kurds are obliged to form alliances with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Russia as aid dries up and Turkey vows to capture the city of Manbij
World
1 day ago

Russian-backed Syrian forces deployed to confront Turkish offensive

The US troop pullback leaves Turkey and Russia as Syria's undisputed foreign power brokers
World
1 day ago

