LETTER: Culture of violent protests unacceptable

In the 2008 xenophobic violence, a Mozambican national was burnt alive at Ramaphosa squatter camp on the East Rand. No-one was arrested or jailed for his death. Only one person was jailed for the public violence that destabilised the country.

In the 2015 xenophobic attacks, no-one was jailed for public violence. Only three people were sentenced for the murder of a Mozambican national who was stabbed in Alexandra — thanks largely to the brave Sunday Times photographer who captured the heinous act. If it was not for the photographer, the killers would still be free.

In the 2019 xenophobic violence, no-one was arrested or jailed. Should we be surprised when public violence is indirectly encouraged by cabinet ministers such as Fikile Mbalula? His tweet on the issue of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe’s conviction for public violence is unfortunate, and justice minister Ronald Lamola’s stance is not helping.

Public violence is a real threat that should be taken seriously. I remember the security guards strike in 2005, when non-striking workers were thrown off moving trains. Every time there is a protest march, we have come to expect the destruction of public property. Streets become no-go areas. Cars are stoned. A library was burnt down at Wits university.

A protest march cannot be an excuse to destroy the country we are supposedly trying to rebuild. Cabinet ministers cannot use their offices for popular votes. They have a responsibility to lead. Their actions are sending the wrong message to the country.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

