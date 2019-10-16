LETTER: Be brave, Mr Mboweni

On October 30 at 2pm an extremely important medium-term budget speech will be delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni. He should be bold and endorse the strategic growth plan he and the Treasury have put out. In doing so, he should consider the words former US president John F Kennedy was supposed to deliver but never did: “For this is a time for courage and a time for challenge. Neither conformity nor complacency will do. Neither the fanatics nor the fainthearted are needed. And our duty as a party is not to our party alone, but to the nation, and, indeed, to all mankind.” ’

The plan Mboweni outlined, with the endorsement of the National Treasury, would at least go some way to helping our country. I understand that both the trade union movement and the government have pushed back, but he must also remember what Voltaire said: “It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.”

Mboweni is going to need to be brave and include his plan in his medium-term budget speech in its entirety.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Deputy shadow employment and labour minister