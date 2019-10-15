LETTER: Stop corporate greed

Corporate SA has no shame. At the recent results announcement of First Rand, SA’s largest bank by market capitalisation, it became clear that the pursuit of wealth is becoming ever more ruthless. The combined incomes of the group’s CEO, his deputy, the CFO and the CEOs of the brands within the group, topped the R277m mark — more than a quarter of a billion rand in just one year.

No doubt they have met their targets, have experience, expertise and require incentives to keep them at the bank, but this just doesn’t sit well. In a country where 55% of the population lives in poverty, with 21% (12-million) experiencing extreme food poverty, surely this shouldn’t be acceptable?

To put our inequality crisis into perspective, it means more than half of South Africans live on less than R779 a month, a mere R26 per day. At the same time, a CEO of a JSE-listed company earned on average R20m in 2018, or R83,000 per day, while retail banking CEOs earned double this average.

There are many more examples of corporate greed. Who can forget former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson’s R50m bonus (on top of his basic salary of R50m)? Woolworths CEO Ian Moir earned close to R200m over five years, despite losing billions for shareholders. It is inconceivable for a cashier at Woolies to be rewarded so awesomely were they to lose the company even a single cent.

What this says is that shareholders (and their directors) who sign off on executive pay continue to perpetuate inequality in this country. I know some will say the executives deserve the money as they have delivered value to shareholders, but this kind of excessive pay is just immoral.

Shareholders need to start looking beyond the bottom line. We need to think about capping executive pay and find sustainable ways of reallocating that money to people who really need it; employees and the poor.

Just as the country stood up against corruption and state capture, we should say no to private-sector greed.

Khaya Tyatya

Randburg