LETTER: Eat, drink and be merry

What is this gobbledegook about more people becoming “sober curious”? How banal. If you’re an alcoholic or an addict, or you’re driving, sure, stay off the booze. The same applies to certain religions.

But now we have “mindful drinking”. What is it with people nowadays? Many have become vegans (actually an undiagnosed eating disorder), and now there’s even a movement to promote and destigmatise the consumption of nonalcoholic drinks. Sic transit gloria mundi. Come back Hunter S Thompson and William Burroughs, all is forgiven.

I grew up eating steaks, dancing till the sun came up, being insulted without taking offence and drinking about of the best wines all over the world. I’m still standing. I stopped once for two years, and those were the most miserable years of my life. How can you have dinner or a Sunday feast without a good glass of wine?

Thank heavens I’m turning 55 soon, which means I’m running out of time. It's a relief as I don’t care much for this coterie of long faces and mindful party poopers. You’ll find me in hell because that’s where the after-party will be.

Herman Lategan, Green Point

