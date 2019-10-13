Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Raid on mayor a good move by the Hawks

It was a good move for the Hawks to raid former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s house

13 October 2019 - 21:27
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The raiding of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s house was a good move by the Hawks. The assets they seized are worth way more than she could have afforded with her salary. It is clear that most were accumulated during her tenure as a mayor.

It is clear that corruption reigned in Gumede’s office, and the radical economic transformation slogan worked in her favour. Yet there are people who were and still are willing to die for her sins, as we will see when she appears in court.

Gumede complains that she was not informed about the raid. There is no logic here: why must she be informed about a raid? Did she want to hide some of those assets? Corrupt leaders must know that their days of using their positions for self enrichment are over.

I sincerely hope this fight is expanded to provinces such as Mpumalanga, Free State and North West, these top three corrupt provinces in this country. It is unfortunate that people who are entrusted with the responsibility to lead are so often the ones who benefit from corruption. Gumede must face the music.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

