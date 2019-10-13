Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nobel committee overlooks great Kenyan writer again

What more must Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o do for the Nobel committee to acknowledge his immense talent?

13 October 2019 - 17:48
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. Picture: WIKICOMMONS
Another year, another Nobel snub for the great Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. What more must he do for the Nobel committee to acknowledge his immense talent?

To those entrusted to carry out the dream of Alfred Nobel, Ngugi is a forgotten man. How long must we wait?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

