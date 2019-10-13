LETTER: Nobel committee overlooks great Kenyan writer again

Another year, another Nobel snub for the great Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. What more must he do for the Nobel committee to acknowledge his immense talent?

To those entrusted to carry out the dream of Alfred Nobel, Ngugi is a forgotten man. How long must we wait?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

