Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is it a ruse?

President’s ‘support’ for growth strategy may only be to placate global investors and the business community

13 October 2019 - 18:38
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The president’s apparent support for the Treasury’s economic growth strategy sounds good and looks like a turnabout, but it actually says nothing and means nothing (Ramaphosa Backs Mboweni’s Renewal Plan, October 10). 

It is all very well to back a renewal plan if you don’t give any specifics and you won’t commit to any dates. We have seen this before when, under Trevor Manuel, the ANC backed the national development plan (NDP) and approved many of the concepts. To this day the NDP remains “approved” by the ANC but nothing is done.

Ramaphosa’s “support” appears to be some sort of ruse to placate international investors and the business community. It is rather strange to think that our president actually believes this will help.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Oh Thulas, where art thou?

Employment minister appears absent from the debate about Mboweni’s suggestions to kick-start job growth
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: President must get behind Mboweni

Finance minister’s economic recovery strategy would support the creation of jobs and wealth
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Cabinet should back several aspects of Treasury’s growth plan

The cabinet, backed by Ramaphosa, has been heading in the opposite direction to that advised by the fiscus
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Mboweni ‘blind’

Finance minister’s economic plan ignores climate change and trivialises coal workers' concerns
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: Global indices and ratings agencies ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Unions will become redundant
Opinion / Letters
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dudu Myeni, like Jacob Zuma, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fans flame of hope
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: All Eskom staff should take a haircut
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni’s plan could lift the gloom, says PSG Konsult boss

Companies / Financial Services

Business and ratings agencies eye medium-term budget for evidence of turnaround

Economy

CAROL PATON: Mboweni makes headway in selling ideas to ANC

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: President’s councils are good for reform, but entrenched ...

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: If president doesn’t bang cabinet heads, all is lost

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa backs Mboweni plan for renewal

National

Renaissance Capital forecasts SA ratings downgrade

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.