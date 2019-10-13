LETTER: Is it a ruse?

The president’s apparent support for the Treasury’s economic growth strategy sounds good and looks like a turnabout, but it actually says nothing and means nothing (Ramaphosa Backs Mboweni’s Renewal Plan, October 10).

It is all very well to back a renewal plan if you don’t give any specifics and you won’t commit to any dates. We have seen this before when, under Trevor Manuel, the ANC backed the national development plan (NDP) and approved many of the concepts. To this day the NDP remains “approved” by the ANC but nothing is done.

Ramaphosa’s “support” appears to be some sort of ruse to placate international investors and the business community. It is rather strange to think that our president actually believes this will help.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

