Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Back seat for Dudu Myeni

13 October 2019 - 20:36
Dudu Myeni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ THE TIMES
What a pity the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) did not apply to the court to offer to cover Dudu Myeni’s transport costs to Pretoria.

They could have booked the former SAA chair a back seat in the economy section on the airline she destroyed, then put her on a taxi from OR Tambo to Pretoria, and finally accommodated her in a budget hotel in central Pretoria.

I doubt Myeni has ever seen the back of a plane, so after years of living a Louis Vuitton lifestyle I am sure she would have suddenly and miraculously found some money to avoid such degradation.

Nigel Dott
Douglasdale

