Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reinstating Peter Moyo is inappropriate

Old Mutual’s wrong procedure does not affect merits of the matter

10 October 2019 - 13:41
Peter Moyo, Old Mutual CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peter Moyo, Old Mutual CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

In any business organisation teamwork and trust are important, and for a court to order the re-employment of a senior official who has been dismissed is inappropriate.

There are plenty of precepts for this. If it can be shown that his dismissal was unjustifiable and wrongful, he could have a claim for damages, and in the case of Old Mutual this would be Peter Moyo’s proper remedy.

From reports in the media it seems the main, if not only, reason for the court’s order that Moyo be restored to his position at Old Mutual was that the procedure for dismissing him was not followed correctly. This does not affect the merits of the matter, and if the reasons for dismissal were sound he would be unlikely to recover any substantial damages.

The Public Investment Corporation and others have called for Moyo’s dispute with Old Mutual to be settled, amid fears that the company’s share price is falling. The share price will recover, so we should calm down on that issue. But for interested parties to insist that a settlement is essential carries all the appearance of calling for a golden handshake.  

Such settlements may have happened previously in the case of state-owned enterprises and government ministries and departments, where taxpayer money was freely available. That was wrong enough, but parliament let it happen. It’s not the same for investors in an investment company. That kind of settlement would also be completely wrong.    

Old Mutual needs to prepare its case properly, and fight it. And if Moyo finds that the publicity has harmed him and his reputation, he will have himself to thank for that.

John Price,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: The Peter Moyo legacy

Once the dust settles, the damage is likely to be seen in nominations committees across the country’s boardrooms
Opinion
10 hours ago

Relationship with Peter Moyo ‘completely destroyed’, says Old Mutual

The company says it cannot be required to allocate the duties of CEO to Moyo while entangled in a range of litigation with him
Companies
1 day ago

Old Mutual says blocking Moyo from work wasn’t contempt of court

The second notice terminating Peter Moyo’s contract of employment was issued lawfully, Old Mutual says in court papers
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: If president doesn’t bang cabinet ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROB ROSE: Tongaat — the sour truth
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Like father, like son
Opinion
4.
HANS PIENAAR: ANC hubris turned sunset clause ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: DA must decide what road to follow
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: The Peter Moyo legacy

Opinion / Editorials

ANN CROTTY: Moyo’s legal team set for corporate history

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

STUART THEOBALD: Old Mutual clings to its principles, but a Moyo payout may ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.