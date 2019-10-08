Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A media company by any other name?

Here’s hoping the new owners protect readers by respecting editorial independence

08 October 2019 - 14:03
Picture: THINKSTOCK
New owners for Business Day.

Should I, as a reader, be concerned? It was Tiso Blackstar. Now its Lebashe. There have been too many new owners in the past 10 years.

Will the new owners protect the readers by respecting editorial independence? 

Will the new owners allow the paper to thrive as Amazon boss Jeff Bazos did to the Washington Post? 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via e-mail

Competition Commission approves Tiso Blackstar, Lebashe transaction

Commission finds the proposed R1.05bn purchase of Tiso Blackstar Group’s media assets should be approved without conditions
Companies
17 hours ago

Tiso Blackstar Group to clear liabilities of R414.9m in Lebashe transaction

The media group says the financial impact of the sale could not be given when the deal was first announced
Companies
3 weeks ago

