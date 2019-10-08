LETTER: A media company by any other name?

New owners for Business Day.

Should I, as a reader, be concerned? It was Tiso Blackstar. Now its Lebashe. There have been too many new owners in the past 10 years.

Will the new owners protect the readers by respecting editorial independence?

Will the new owners allow the paper to thrive as Amazon boss Jeff Bazos did to the Washington Post?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail