LETTER: Reining in crime

Just days after Stats SA released yet another list of shocking crime figures with more than 1-million incidences of housebreaking, Northern Cape police officers were attacked and robbed of their guns at a police station.

Four armed men entered the police station, attacked and tied up two officers who were on duty, before robbing them of their service pistols. The criminals stole the 9mm pistols and two R5 rifles from the safe.

It’s not the first time police have been robbed at a police station. How can we forget the killings of five police officers in 2018 at the Ngcobo police station? One of the guns that was used to commit this hideous crime had been stolen from a police officer in Butterworth a few days before the Ngcobo attack. The motive for these attacks against police is to get their guns to use in serious crimes.

The most common weapons used in these robberies were guns.

Our attitude towards crime and criminals must change. We can’t have a soft approach to criminals. Both citizens and police officers are under siege.

The president must put the country first by capacitating the police because vulnerable police mean ordinary citizens are at high risk of being victims of crime.

We need to reduce the country’s unacceptably high levels of serious and violent crime through development and implementation of effective strategies to counter the proliferation of firearms, as this fuels high levels of violent crime; improve safety and security in high-crime areas; combat specific crime generators such as taxi and gang violence, and faction fighting; and maintain security at public events.

Training of all police officers must be done now to ensure officers are fit for the purpose. All police reservists must be employed now to join the war on crime as we have a chronic shortage of police officers. The community policing forums must be formalised, equipped and trained to work with police and community against crime. Police stations must be modernised in a way to serve as places of sanctuary for those seeking help.

Through public-private-partnership, the government must set up a structure to work with the well-resourced private security industry to end the scourge of crime.

Vuyolwethu Zungula

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president and MP Cape Town