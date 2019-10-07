Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Private medical care often a rip-off

Pricing practices in the industry need regulating

07 October 2019 - 16:12
There is now debate over pricing practices in the private medical care industry.

Almost two decades ago, an old-age home phoned for a private ambulance to take my late mother to a private hospital. The old-age home and the hospital are on neighbouring properties.

The private ambulance company sent a bill for R8,000 for this journey of 100m or so.

I hope this sort of predatory pricing can be regulated in future.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

