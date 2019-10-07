Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ethiopian airlines shows SAA the best route to take

The national carrier needs sound fiscal management, not more handouts from the government

07 October 2019 - 15:42
Passengers disembark from an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft. Picture: REUTERS
Passengers disembark from an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft. Picture: REUTERS

Ethiopian Airlines, posting great numbers and in the process supplanting SAA as the continent’s leading carrier, provides an abject lesson in sound fiscal management to the local troubled company.

Living on “handouts” for the past decade and showing no sign of redress in its style of operation, SAA is a spin-off of state capture that, along with other parastatals, has become a sore point in our chequered postapartheid past.

The finance minister’s quick response to every call by troubled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to administer more doses of financial morphine is contrary to ethical business practices where nonprofit-making entities would face the chop rather than further rupture an ailing economy.

Fresh from an unfortunate air crash that dented its standing, Ethiopian Airlines bounced back, challenging bigger players in the market and producing scintillating results that shames our flagship carrier.

The answer to SAA and this parasitic group of loss-makers is to be disbanded or sold to private enterprise.

Billions pumped into deliberately failing units shows a weak government that is holding the fiscus to ransom.

A R Modak 
Robertsham 

Pravin Gordhan warns that SAA and SA Express are ‘not going concerns’

The state-owned companies have been unable to finalise their annual financial statements for 2019 as neither is a going concern
National
5 days ago

SAA pilots threaten to down tools to save broke airline

Their goal is ‘to put an end to the continual pressure on the fiscus in the form of bailouts and guarantees and, ultimately, to help put the airline ...
National
1 week ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Eating SAA’s lunch

SAA and its group companies have been in steady decline since around 1994, when the ANC came to power. That steady decline has turned into a ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Comair buckles up for SAA Technical descent

Comair's move is another blow to SAA as it awaits a lifeline from the National Treasury
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: All Eskom staff should take a haircut
Opinion / Letters
2.
IAN EDWARDS: Emigration is not the only option
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
SIPHO PITYANA: How much longer, Mr President?
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Not such a good business journey for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC, EFF and DA are equally at ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAA in search of new turnaround boss

National

Bailout of R300m will be more than enough, says SA Express

National

Prioritising growth is the only way to get out of our debt swamp

Opinion

A performance management office will help SAA succeed

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.