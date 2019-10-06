Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CEOs should call their own awful call centres

Sales come first and aftersales service is an afterthought

06 October 2019 - 18:19
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Having read what others have to say, I can’t agree more and would like to suggest (I deal with about 11 financial institution call centres) that CEOs and other senior management should call their own call centre at least once a month so that they can experience first hand the array of non-existent options, the ghastly music and the total lack of options for “aftersales” service.

Most of them have sales popping up as the first option, the service options seem to be an afterthought.

John Johnston
By e-mail

