LETTER: All Eskom staff should take a haircut

It would be better still if ANC leaders act in support of Jabu Mabuza’s suggestion

06 October 2019 - 18:42
Jabu Mabuza. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
What an excellent idea from Jabu Mabuza of Eskom but he does not go far enough! The whole of Eskom’s staff, CEO to tea ladies, should also agree to a haircut of their substantially overlarge salaries and wages to support their country and employee.

It would be better still if the ANC leadership and its sycophant MPs acted in support of the suggestion, showing solidarity with the Eskom employees in their concern for our nation.

Robert Stone
Linden

LETTER: Eskom does not want to mend itself

It is obvious the utility has no desire to redress its imbalances and get onto a profitable path
2 weeks ago

LETTER: SABC bailout adds to odious debt

What is the constitutional or legal basis for repeated rescues of state-owned enterprises?
1 hour ago

LETTER: Many solutions for Eskom

Does anyone out there ever take note?
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Eskom bond the solution

Performance would be linked to the JSE and not to future inflation rates
1 month ago

