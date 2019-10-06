LETTER: All Eskom staff should take a haircut

What an excellent idea from Jabu Mabuza of Eskom but he does not go far enough! The whole of Eskom’s staff, CEO to tea ladies, should also agree to a haircut of their substantially overlarge salaries and wages to support their country and employee.

It would be better still if the ANC leadership and its sycophant MPs acted in support of the suggestion, showing solidarity with the Eskom employees in their concern for our nation.

Robert Stone

Linden