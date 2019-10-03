LETTER: Regulation of capitalism, and not the system itself, creates problems

Capitalism, as with democracy, is not a good socioeconomic system but is better than all the others experienced by mankind until now.

Serbian-American economist Branko Milanovic is right that greed is the ultimate driver of capitalism, but I suggest that greed and its associated vices are part of the human condition. They are addressed either philosophically/religiously at an intellectual level or by the concerted power of human co-operation through governments.

It is the excesses facilitated by the liberal political viewpoint that threaten the capitalist economic system. Laws and a huge power structure control the results when greed results in what is defined as crime, but the arguments of liberalism as applied to the financial, business world prevent Western society from acting against the results of excessive financial greed. It is not capitalism that has failed but the legislative environment in which it exists in many countries.

Control of the excesses of capitalism is effected by governments and their legislation. Why are there not policies that result in the constraining of capital accumulation, which can also be viewed as a “crime”, or at least as so undesirable and harmful to social cohesion as to require limitation.

Of course, the other side of the coin is that too much legislation strangles the undoubted wealth-creating benefits of capitalism. If there is gross inequality in a country, it implies on the one side that legislation has not sufficiently created the circumstances that facilitate a more even distribution of wealth, and on the other that businesses do not thrive to create opportunities to create employment and that wealth.

It is profits from successful businesses that pay taxes and fund government, it is profits that are reinvested to create more employment and pay more tax. This fundamental reality is not really understood by the greater part of the ANC and EFF. The performance of virtually all of the state-owned companies underlines this simple truth.

Robert Stone

Linden