LETTER: Laws contradict department’s mandate

As a long-standing member of parliament’s labour portfolio committee, I need to express my frustration with regard to the agenda and discussions taking place within the oversight body of the department of employment and labour.

Since the change of name from department of labour to department of employment and labour we have done nothing with regard to the supposedly new mandate of the department.

The name was changed to place more emphasis on job creation. Yet SA’s laws, regulations and discussions pointedly frustrate job creation, contradicting the stated mandate. The portfolio committee has spent hours, days, weeks and months debating the internal administrative processes of the department.

The department set itself targets for its own administration, and they have praised themselves in all reports for how close they have come to meeting those targets. This sounds to me very much like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Deputy shadow employment and labour minister