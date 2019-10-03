Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC-lite Maimane a lightweight

Time for DA leader to fall on his sword

03 October 2019 - 16:20
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY

Mmusi Maimane has over the past two years wanted to “transform the DA”, to make it more “inclusive” with the idea of attracting more black voters.

Basically, he went for ANC-lite policies — the slippery road of back economic empowerment and affirmative action — and justified it by saying being black was a proxy for disadvantage. Yet in the light of the Zondo state-capture inquiry, and the state of the economy and state-owned enterprises and municipal structures, perhaps it is time for reflection on policies that discriminate, chase away skills and allow opportunists to run riot.

Maimane stupidly supported Ashwin Willemse when he raged against Nick Mallett and Naas Botha, yet a year later no commission, court or internal investigation has found any racial bias on the part of the two unfortunate sports commentators. Then we have the matter of the poor grade R teacher at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke, who Maimane and his youth leader threw under the bus before again being shown to be wrong.

If Maimane had managed to grow the DA in the black community with his cheap attacks on his traditional voter base, then begrudgingly we could have accept it as a means to an end. Unfortunately for him, that has not been the case; he lost 400,000 white voters who felt unwelcome, and gained no meaningful black support at a time when the ANC government was reeling through corruption and state-capture issues.

The DA has taken its core middle-class voters for granted for years, and it is now losing them to weak parties with no clear policies. The liberal DA resonated with many minorities and many black people when it stuck to the liberal value of equality for all.

Maimane is a lightweight, and in politics you are judged by electoral success. Now with his car and house issues his judgment is looking weak. Time for him to fall on his sword.

Rob Tiffin, Cape Town

Mmusi Maimane ‘ready to fight’ for his vision of DA

The opposition party leader has urged his critics in the party to behave like a democracy
Politics
14 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA’s deficit of principle

Constitution-thumping Mmusi Maimane now appears to be a little like the mythical Icarus, who flew too close to the sun
Opinion
14 hours ago

DA launches probe into Maimane car and house

The party leader himself called for the investigation, says acting federal chair
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The stand-off between Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Blow to NHI — but is anyone listening?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CARTOON: ANC’s pension plans
Opinion
4.
TONY LEON: The outcome of dumbing-down of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: The power of the number
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Do not criticise us from the terraces, DA tells IRR

National

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: DA must ditch its fantasy that it can win a national election

Opinion / Columnists

Steinhoff car comes back to haunt underfire Maimane

National

A bad week for Mmusi Maimane

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.