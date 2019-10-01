Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old Mutual is doing the right thing

The board’s response to the Peter Moyo saga is an example of ethical leadership

01 October 2019 - 16:12
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG / SIMON DAWSON
I have a financial interest in Old Mutual and wish to express my complete confidence in the chair and the board with regard to their handling of the Peter Moyo saga.

Is this not precisely what big business is being exhorted to do: confront corruption, even though it has financial implications?  From Stuart Theobald’s column on the subject, it would appear that Moyo is motivated purely by greed, both in his original illegal share allocation and his current extortion tactics.

It is a test for the courts too, for this judgment will have implications for similar disputes in future. I trust that Trevor Manual and Old Mutual will emerge with their reputations enhanced for leading the ethical way.

Rosemary Miller
Newlands

Extended litigation over Moyo is damaging Old Mutual

Insurer's legal case cannot be as strong as it says it is if it keeps losing in court
Opinion
6 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Old Mutual headed for Pyrrhic victory over Peter Moyo

Never mind the legal costs, the messy divorce has cost the insurance giant its reputation
Opinion
6 days ago

Peter Moyo’s legal representative says Old Mutual directors ‘could face jail time’

Further arguments in the case will be heard after the parties have submitted their heads of arguments and responses
Companies
1 week ago

Struggling Omnia can be turned around, new CEO insists

Seelan Gobalsamy says the firm will use R2bn from rights offer to partly pay off debt
Companies
6 days ago

