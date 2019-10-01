LETTER: Old Mutual is doing the right thing

I have a financial interest in Old Mutual and wish to express my complete confidence in the chair and the board with regard to their handling of the Peter Moyo saga.

Is this not precisely what big business is being exhorted to do: confront corruption, even though it has financial implications? From Stuart Theobald’s column on the subject, it would appear that Moyo is motivated purely by greed, both in his original illegal share allocation and his current extortion tactics.

It is a test for the courts too, for this judgment will have implications for similar disputes in future. I trust that Trevor Manual and Old Mutual will emerge with their reputations enhanced for leading the ethical way.

Rosemary Miller

Newlands