LETTER: Mmusi Maimane must account

We have been led to believe that it is only the ANC that is corrupt

01 October 2019 - 15:42
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: GENEVIEVE QUINTAL

Recent reports about DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s controversial R4m house and the Toyota Fortuner that is said to have been paid for by Steinhoff bosses refer. 

Over the past few years, we have been led to believe that it is only the ANC that is corrupt, to such the extent that the word “corruption” has become synonymous with the ANC and its leaders. The unfortunate part is that the poor masses are the ones who suffer the most when these leaders engage in corrupt activities.

This has to stop: Maimane is no holy cow. The allegations against him must be investigated, and he must come clean. The same goes for those making the allegations. We can’t have leaders who fight their political battles based on fake news.

In the final analysis, Maimane must account. If he doesn’t, it will be appropriate for him to be summoned to testify before the Zondo inquiry into state capture. We need to know if the DA is truly led by ethical leaders, as it claims. 

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein

