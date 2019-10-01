Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t confuse race and language

01 October 2019 - 16:05
Picture: 123RF/benjaminec
Picture: 123RF/benjaminec

John Perry’s letter regarding Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s criticism of Solidarity’s proposed Afrikaans-language occupational training college takes me back to 14 years before Lesufi was born, when farmworkers started teaching me to speak Afrikaans because they all spoke the language in our area (“Afrikaans college meets critical need”, September 26).

I then went to an Afrikaans-medium primary school because that was all there was in close proximity to our farm.

It is a tragedy that people like Lesufi are sowing division by abusing race versus language. Nobody will be forced to go to the college envisaged by Solidarity, but those students who do will need to learn in Afrikaans. Perhaps Cosatu or some of the other unions should contemplate building a college for each of the African languages purely to enable anyone wanting to learn in their mother tongue to do so.

I am sure the Solidarity college won’t refuse entry to a Xhosa-speaking student (for example) who wants to study in Afrikaans.

John Johnston, Cape Town

The five people you need to know who were at WEF Africa

SPONSORED | Key points from the top brass at the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Robert Mugabe was central to Africa’s fight against colonialism, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa has acknowledged Mugabe’s role in advancing regional solidarity and development through Zimbabwe’s participation in Sadc
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril has a tiger in his tank, not a ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
TONY LEON: Instructive lessons for Eskom from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Risking one’s fortunes for a Fortuner ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Brait’s inevitable unwinding
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa makes move for pro-green ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Gauteng premier David Makhura cracks the whip on MECs

National

Panyaza Lesufi back as Gauteng education MEC after public demand

National / Education

Little is known about Gauteng’s new finance MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.