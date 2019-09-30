LETTER: What should economic council achieve?

Whoever dreamed up the concept of a presidential economic advisory council (EAC) should have defined what it was set up to achieve, with clear objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs), and a timeline (“Advisory economic council is good news — now it needs to thrash out its role”, September 30). Only then should it have been signed off.

By way of example: if you look at the Springboks, there are 15 players and each has a specific role; for the most part they are not interchangeable and the objective is to win in the 80 minutes they are specifically allotted. Only then could people be identified as part of the team. They would have to be fit, on form and ready, understand the structure and nuances of the game, and be held accountable, otherwise they would be substituted (fired!).

The last thing you want is for those people to “thrash out” their role. Otherwise you have yet another talk shop that is a waste of resources, money and fresh air. Raymond Parsons opines: “Within the broad mandate of the EAC, the most important goal is ensuring greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of the economic policy.” Is it? What is the mandate? What are the KPIs? They should be set and not up for discussion with the opportunity for drawing what may be incorrect conclusions.

If I understand the concept correctly, I would have identified people who have created businesses and jobs, who are agile and relevant, and can see the future. It is not rocket science. It is common sense.

No disrespect to those who have been selected for the council, but are they fit for purpose? The world is not waiting for SA to sort itself out. It moves on.

Jeremy Sampson

Illovo