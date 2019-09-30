Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We could be knocked out by South Africans

Japan’s core is South African

30 September 2019 - 13:22
Japan's wing Kotaro Matsushima (C) is tackled during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/AFP)
Further to the Third Umpire’s green light for Pieter (Lappies) Labuschagne (September 30), he is, in fact, one of three South Africans in the Japanese national rugby team. The two Japanese try scorers in the opening match against Russia were him (one try) and SA born-and-bred wing Kotaro Matsushima (two tries). Wimpie van der Walt is the third player.

Barring any upsets, SA is likely to meet Japan in the quarterfinals (Pool A winner versus pool B runner-up). So with Japan’s SA captain and SA principal try scorer, if we are not careful we could be knocked out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup ...  by South Africans.

Now that would be the globalisation of sport!

David P Kramer

