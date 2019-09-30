LETTER: Issue for car makers

In view of the corporate governance failures by many state-owned enterprises and also in the private sector, I would like to pose the following question to the major motor manufacturing brands in SA: what would your stance be if you were made aware of corporate governance failures, including repeated transgressions of the laws of SA, by major suppliers of yours?

Would it simply be swept under the rug, or would you consider more direct actions? And if not, what would be the impact on your worldwide brand, and more so, what would the shareholders’ views be considering the state-capture proceedings and general failures by the SA business community in this regard?

Maybe we should consider a wider approach to this problem by allowing whistle-blowers a platform to provide additional information for consideration by all relevant parties and legislative bodies.

Philip du Plessis

Johannesburg