LETTER: End of Donald Trump?

Will the Ukraine scandal be US president Donald Trump’s Waterloo moment? Every day there is a new revelation. This scandal is like peeling an onion, one layer after another with no end in sight.

In the past, Trump would have laughed it off. Not this time. He seems scared and rattled. The old Trump bravado is gone. He runs away from questions during press conferences. Even his own party is divided on the issue.

Given that Trump has asked the Ukraine president to investigate his main rival in the 2020 presidential elections, I am starting to wonder if it is true that he asked the Russians to help dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton. Old habits die hard.

Will he survive this scandal? Or is this the beginning of the end for Trump presidency?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail