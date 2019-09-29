LETTER: Rude remark

Cricket writer Neil Manthorp compared borrowing from Cricket SA to “taking maize from an Ethiopian food bank (CSA Puts a Spanner in the Western Province Works, September 26).

Does Manthorp have any special insight into food security in Ethiopia, or is he just making a glib and callous joke out of decades-old images of famine in the East African country? Both he and your subeditors might like to think twice about Afro-pessimism stereotypes in future.

Cedric de Beer, Via e-mail