LETTER: Inevitable downfall

There is a noticeable awakening of the collective conscience of the American people on various fronts, and a determination to reverse the opportunistic hijacking of US values by a self-serving populist president running a superpower mafia-style administration.

President Donald Trump is a high-risk gambler in his private life, his business life, and now in his political life. Gamblers have some successes, but also spectacular losses. His CV reads like that of a mafia boss, strewn with scandals, bankruptcies, court cases, character assassinations and fixers doing his dirty work, for which some are now sitting in jail.

Many have never had any doubt that he will bring himself down in the end. The world, and the majority of good American citizens, are watching with fascination and satisfaction how the American conscience, constitution and institutions are tightening the noose about the neck of a man who was elected through manipulation and foreign meddling.

It would be well deserved and ironic if the same type of manipulation and seeking of foreign help to destroy a political opponent now leads to his downfall. The rat is cornered. What goes about, comes about.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag