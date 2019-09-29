LETTER: Access to archives blocked

Claudi Mailovich’s article on the emotions of Col Kobus Roelofse at the Zondo commission reminds me of a visit I undertook to the national archives in Pretoria a few years ago on behalf of a friend (“When ‘classified’ information shields corruption”, September 25).

This person, a political activist and former prisoner, authorised me to apply for a copy of his department of justice file. I waited a long time after filling in the relevant form. Then two staff members (who were not on duty in the public reading room) appeared and told me, in confidence, that I’d never get the file.

Why? Because it would have to be submitted to the SA Police Service to be “declassified” — and they would never “get around to it”. They also told me (as a fellow archivist) that there is now a full-time National Intelligence Agency person on the premises. So much for access to, and freedom of, information.

Ruth Muller, Via e-mail