LETTER: Presidential action is needed

In the aftermath of his election win President Cyril Ramaphosa trod a careful and uneventful path. That may be OK for the first 100 days, but he cannot afford to remain in a settling-in position indefinitely.

The problems of the country increase exponentially by the day, our economy is going bust and the crime rate has reached the stratosphere.

Even more puzzling is that Ramaphosa decided not to attend the UN general assembly that started on September 23 and to stay home to “concentrate on critical issues”, whatever that means. I am amazed that he cancelled this important trip as this would have been his first real international exposure as president. Instead he sent international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor.

Is Ramaphosa really so scared to face world leaders, with their sticky questions? If so, why did he do nothing over the past 18 months? I wish he would show the kind of energy, vigour and enthusiasm for the country’s problems that he showed when he was a union leader and anti-apartheid activist.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston