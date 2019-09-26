LETTER: Never 1-million people

I get so tired of hearing claims that 1-million or more people attend the Easter event at Zion City Moria. The media parrot the claims. I decided to do a spreadsheet to model the feasibility of this.

My conclusion is that 250,000 may be possible, but never even 500,000. The Moria venue is exactly twice the size in hectares as the FNB Stadium, which has parking for 15,000 cars, which amounts to 75,000 people. And it has a rail station.

Buses would need to queue from Johannesburg to Moria if

1-million people were to travel there by bus, and it would require more buses than presently exist in the country.

I know this can be a sensitive issue, but the Zion Christian Church can’t count.

Tony Harding

Kensington