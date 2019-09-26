Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land for District Six claimants

Minister calls for fast-tracking of process

26 September 2019 - 16:17
The name of a suburb on a road sign on the corner of Tennant Street and Sir Lowry Road in Cape Town was changed from Zonnebloem to District Six by Haroon Gunn-Salie. Picture: SUPPLIED
As we celebrated Heritage Day across the country it was encouraging to hear agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza agreeing with Cape Town mayor Daniel Plato that the process of finding new land for District Six claimants needs to be fast-tracked.

Addressing residents during the official renaming of Keizersgracht to Hanover Street as part of the Heritage Day celebrations, the minister emphasised that her department will continue to help the District Six community rebuild and regain their dignity, as mandated by the Restitution of Land Rights Act.

Renaming the street is part of restoring the dignity and bringing a mood of hope to the people of District Six. Didiza says the renaming of Keizersgracht back to its original District Six name is symbolic of the rebuilding of a nation. She says the street is being given back to the people.

Mpho Rammutla, Attridgeville

