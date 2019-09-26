LETTER: Fighting for free speech itself has become ‘offensive’
Calling people criminals based on the colour of their skin is not hate speech, regardless of how offensive it is, but singing Shoot the Boer, is
In his critique on AfriForum Bryan Rostron (Populists find rich pickings among fans who don’t care about truth, September 25) ironically emphasises the need to distinguish between fact and fiction, and also the importance of resisting populism — yet succumbs to the very same pitfalls against which he cautions.
If uninformed readers were to read Rostron’s article, they would be left with a warped perception of AfriForum. It is also telling that, when Rostron warns against totalitarianism, he references people on the right such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, as opposed to actual totalitarians, such as Kim Jong-un or Hugo Chávez. Despite the valid criticisms that can be leveled against Trump and Johnson, mentioning them in the context of totalitarianism is pretty naïve, especially when one bears in mind that they favour de-regulation policies — the exact opposite to what totalitarianism is all about.
AfriForum is a civil rights organisation with more than 230,000 members, the largest on the continent. The organisation particularly emphasises the protection of the rights of minority communities. Given that AfriForum is prepared to take a stand on controversial issues, the organisation sometimes takes positions that are open to criticism. Some criticisms are even valid. However, the sorts of criticism AfriForum usually gets — such as populism and totalitarianism — are telling of the low level of political debate in this country.
The discourse in this country is one in which minorities are increasingly blamed for government failures or targeted by politicians, and in which violence towards minorities is frequently romanticised by some of the country’s most influential politicians. AfriForum’s entire mission is to take a stand against this — not to prescribe to anyone else, but to take a stance against this distorted idea of democracy in which the majority can simply tell the minority how to live their lives.
The [old SA] flag case is merely an extension of this. AfriForum has repeatedly stated that its involvement in the case is not about the flag, but about the protection of civil liberties. AfriForum even discourages people from displaying the flag. The issue here is not that AfriForum prescribes to anyone else what they should or should not do, but that AfriForum takes a stand against this type of prescription.
Hate speech is when you express yourself in a way that targets a community based on their identity and this expression contains a call to action to inflict harm on that community
Rostron makes the astonishing claim that “AfriForum confuses freedom of speech with being authorised to offend and hurt”. Think about this for a moment. He seems to suggest that expressing ourselves in a way that offends and hurts others is not within the ambit of free speech. Politicians, government leaders and political commentators make offensive and hurtful claims every day.
There are scores of people who are offended by the claim that white people are “land thieves”, or when political commentators participate in the negative stereotyping of minorities, or when newspaper editors take a stand on controversial issues … The list goes on.
Moreover, Rostron’s description of AfriForum as “ethno-nationalist” is not only wrong but also offensive. If his idea of free speech were true, none of these people would have the right to express themselves as such, and legal action could be taken against them. This is a very ill-informed notion of where the line between free speech and hate speech lies.
So, where do we draw the line? Here is the difference. There are long definitions for what constitutes hate speech, but if we were to simplify these, hate speech is when you express yourself in a way that targets a community based on their identity and this expression contains a call to action to inflict harm on that community. That is why calling people criminals based on the colour of their skin is not hate speech, regardless of how offensive the claim is, and why singing Shoot the Boer is hate speech. See the difference?
That is why calling for white people to act against black people would constitute hate speech, while offensive expressions that do not include a call to action are not.
The problem with the free speech debate is that it is never necessary to protect free speech when people express themselves in ways that are uncontroversial. We can argue that almost every controversial claim is hurtful. And who wants to fight for the right for people to be hurtful? It is, however, exactly on this point — when the authorities try to regulate hurtful comments — where we must start to realise what free speech is all about.
It seems that fighting for free speech is not cool anymore, though. That is because those in power are not really in it for the freedom, but for the power. We must point that out. The tragedy is when journalists and commentators jump so eagerly on the bandwagon, seemingly oblivious that it is to their own detriment.
Ernst Roets
AfriForum