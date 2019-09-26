LETTER: Fighting for free speech itself has become ‘offensive’

In his critique on AfriForum Bryan Rostron (Populists find rich pickings among fans who don’t care about truth, September 25) ironically emphasises the need to distinguish between fact and fiction, and also the importance of resisting populism — yet succumbs to the very same pitfalls against which he cautions.

If uninformed readers were to read Rostron’s article, they would be left with a warped perception of AfriForum. It is also telling that, when Rostron warns against totalitarianism, he references people on the right such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, as opposed to actual totalitarians, such as Kim Jong-un or Hugo Chávez. Despite the valid criticisms that can be leveled against Trump and Johnson, mentioning them in the context of totalitarianism is pretty naïve, especially when one bears in mind that they favour de-regulation policies — the exact opposite to what totalitarianism is all about.

AfriForum is a civil rights organisation with more than 230,000 members, the largest on the continent. The organisation particularly emphasises the protection of the rights of minority communities. Given that AfriForum is prepared to take a stand on controversial issues, the organisation sometimes takes positions that are open to criticism. Some criticisms are even valid. However, the sorts of criticism AfriForum usually gets — such as populism and totalitarianism — are telling of the low level of political debate in this country.

The discourse in this country is one in which minorities are increasingly blamed for government failures or targeted by politicians, and in which violence towards minorities is frequently romanticised by some of the country’s most influential politicians. AfriForum’s entire mission is to take a stand against this — not to prescribe to anyone else, but to take a stance against this distorted idea of democracy in which the majority can simply tell the minority how to live their lives.

The [old SA] flag case is merely an extension of this. AfriForum has repeatedly stated that its involvement in the case is not about the flag, but about the protection of civil liberties. AfriForum even discourages people from displaying the flag. The issue here is not that AfriForum prescribes to anyone else what they should or should not do, but that AfriForum takes a stand against this type of prescription.