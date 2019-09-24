LETTER: US in a Faustian pact with Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump does not want the US to be involved in another war in the Middle East. He has an election in 2020 and won the last one partly on the promise to take American soldiers out of the line of fire in various conflicts.

But he cannot get away from the Faustian pact that was concluded by President Franklin D Roosevelt and Saudi King Abdul Aziz in 1945 on the USS Quincy while anchored in the Suez Canal.

It started out as Saudi oil for American security but in the 1970s morphed into an additional Saudi promise to sell its oil in US dollars. This made the dollar the world’s reserve currency, giving the US a huge global advantage. Until now. Countries that in the past tried the “we will not sell our oil in dollars” threat inevitably came to a sticky end. Muammar Gaddafi, Hugo Chavez, Saddam Hussein. Now the heat is on Iran.

But Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is insecure. The Houthis were supposed to be a walkover but are taking the fight to their tormentors, despite the Saudis having spent billions on air defences.

The Americans are red-faced as their equipment has turned out to be useless, so have blamed the Iranians, despite the recent strike being one of many.

The implicit threat is there. Either the US military protects the Saudi regime to the last American soldier, or Saudi oil might be sold in yuan or euros. That would be the end of Trump’s efforts to make America great again. He is between a rock and a hard place. But every option will inevitably lead downwards. That is why they are called Faustian pacts.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay