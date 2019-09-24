LETTER: United behind our team

The world still remembers how former president Nelson Mandela embraced a previously exclusively white sport as a bridge between two broad sections of a deeply divided nation during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The process of nation building continues to this day, as is the healing of the scars of the past. As a nation we must embrace events such as these, as we did with the Fifa World Cup in 2010, to reach out to each other and unite behind our national team players.

Despite continuing challenges that are not unique to SA, we have come a long way since 1995. At the time of the 1995 World Cup Chester Williams was a lone swallow symbolising the arrival of a new season. We now have a captain from the previously disadvantaged section of our nation, and a fully representative team confirming that new season. We play under a new flag embraced by all South Africans and we proudly unite behind our inclusive national anthem.

Yes, we still face challenges as a nation, but looking at the growing division, hatred and intolerance around the globe — including established democracies previously regarded as world leaders and champions of basic human rights and tolerance — SA is still an example to the world given where we are coming from.

I am proudly South African and fully behind our team in Japan.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag