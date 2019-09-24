LETTER: ANC passes the buck — again

The ANC and the government are masters at avoiding responsibility.

The poor guy at Luthuli House who is taking the rap for transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s electronic signature is now implicated in wrongdoing by the ANC top brass.

Mbalula, of course, denies responsibility or any bad behaviour. Yet the posters that were erected were used for the ANC in its election campaign. The party received value, and at the time never complained, nor inquired about these posters.

This is typical of the ANC and the government.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff