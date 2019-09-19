LETTER: SABC a portent of future

The SABC is correct not to broadcast Rugby World Cup matches when it is struggling to pay salaries.

This decision will affect the poor and enable them to reflect on the incompetent governance at state-owned entities such as the public broadcaster, which has been caused solely by the government appointing its cadres to positions for which they are ill-qualified.

Those who earn a living wage and can afford DStv will undoubtedly be privileged to watch the games. The SABC is a bankrupt entity. The government should not throw more money at entities that are poorly run.

Perhaps those citizens who have blindly voted for this government can reflect on their disappointment, as in my view this is a portent of things to come.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff