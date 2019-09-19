LETTER: Praise for Robert Mugabe misplaced

The praise heaped on the late Robert Mugabe by former president Thabo Mbeki is unfortunate, undeserving, misplaced and cannot go unchallenged. Our country will bear the brunt of Mugabe’s ruinous economic policies in Zimbabwe for generations to come.

A large part of the population of Zimbabwe had no choice but to migrate south to escape hunger, starvation, lack of political and civil freedoms, and police brutality under the despot Mugabe.

Zimbabwe’s economy was strong when Mugabe took power and was expected to grow and provide food for its citizens. This once thriving economy was reduced to a basket case by the time of Mugabe’s death.

He was a dictator who lived in a $12m mansion. He was not ashamed to misappropriate developmental aid funds to lead an ostentatious lifestyle. It is therefore fitting that his own party, and not the British government, removed him from power.

Jeffrey Mothuloe, Montana Park