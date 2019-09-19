LETTER: New SA can still be achieved

Mteto Nyati’s recently published book, Betting on a Darkie, Lifting the Corporate Game, is like an oasis in a desert of ethical leadership deficit marred by moral and virtuous lapses. It provides an insightful vision of a new SA that can still be achieved by working for a common vision.

Nyati draws from his experience in business, which includes stints at multinationals such as Microsoft, MTN and currently electronics company Altron, as well as the political dynamics of SA today. The young black generation is seriously in need of role models in the business, political and religious spheres. Revelations at the state-capture inquiry have not been kind to many of those once adored as role models.

Most striking in the book is Nyati’s emphasis on the “long-term dangers of giving black people unearned minority equity in white-owned companies”. He believes that this reduces blacks to beggars and parasites, “effectively undermining self-development”. In Nyati’s view, the central formula to any form of success — in business or government — is a unifying and compelling vision.

The book does not hold back on the reality often faced by black managers in white-dominated companies. He makes it clear that there is always an expectation for a black manager to fail in the white corporate environment, and recounts personal experience where some white employees tried to scupper restructuring efforts being implemented by a black leader, accusing him of being “a darkie… running wild, having no clue what he was doing”.

In the same vein, when the Black Management Forum invited him to share some insights on leadership he left many of them stunned when he said: “Black CEOs must never assume that they have the support of their black colleagues”, especially when they mess up.

Had our leaders embraced Nyati’s leadership ethos, the nation would not be glued to their television screens today, wondering how much more has been stolen from the poor through state capture.

