LETTER: Silent Thabo Mbeki was never Robert Mugabe’s true buddy

I will forever be grateful to the Jacob Zuma-led ANC national executive committee for removing Thabo Mbeki as president of the republic. His Robert Mugabe lecture on Tuesday was overshadowed by his denialism. If Mbeki was a true friend of Mugabe, why could he not speak out when his friend was trampling on media freedom and arresting opposition supporters?

I want my friends to be my biggest fans and honest critics. Any friend who is blind to my mistakes is not a true friend. Don’t lie to me because you want to be my friend. Tell me what I don’t want to hear but is necessary for my growth.

Mugabe destroyed Zimbabwe, with Mbeki’s help. We were here; we watched him defending Mugabe’s excesses. He was arrogant in his defence. Unfortunately, no doctor has found a cure for Mbeki’s denialism. I am glad he is no longer president of this country.

We cannot rebuild a prosperous, united Africa based on lies. As Africans, we must own up to our mistakes and not keep blaming others. Leadership begins with us. It does not make us sell-outs, or less African, if we demand more from those in power.

Zimbabwe is a resource-rich country with hard-working people. Its leaders, past and present, bankrupted it. Zimbabweans were driven away from their country because of poverty and dictatorship. And Mbeki sees nothing wrong.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail